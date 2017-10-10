The story of working women is similar in most houses. Almost always in a hurry to make it to the office in time, an hour-long makeup session is unthinkable. For last minute make-ups, working women need to know some handy beauty hacks to look fresh and beautiful every morning.

From dry shampoos to petroleum jelly, here are some of the products that will make your life easier:

Dry Shampoo

You can use dry shampoo if your hair seems too oily and you don't have enough time to shampoo your hair. Just spray it on the roots and brush them, it will do the trick.

White eye pencil

Didn't get proper time to sleep after a late night party? Well, many of us face the same but no one likes to go to office with a dull face. In this case, you can use a white colour eye pencil on the inner lower rim of eyes and then apply your usual kohl or liner and it will instantly pop up your eyes.

Petroleum jelly

If you don't have time for manicure or pedicure, you can apply petroleum jelly at night before sleeping. Also, make sure that after applying it, you wear thick socks. It will provide natural moisture to the skin.

Lasting lip colour

Since you'll be working for 8-9 hours in a day, it is necessary to have lasting lip colour. Of course, no one likes it to apply it multiple times in a day. To prevent your lip colour from fading away easily, after applying lip colour of your choice hold a tissue over it. It will be giving you a deeper and lasting colour.

Baby powder

For fuller eye lashes, all you need to do is to pick up a swab of cotton and put it in baby powder. Apply it to the lashes after you have applied the mascara. Do not forget to apply the mascara again after that.