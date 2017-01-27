The Wall Disney Studios has dropped the new Beauty and the Beast motion posters. Along with that, the studio has also revealed the release date of the final trailer.

Every poster gives a closer look at the lead characters of the film, including Beast's servants who were also cursed and converted into living furniture.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast is a revamped version of the mythological story. The film follows the same "tale as old as time." The Beast aka Dan Stevens captures Belle's father so Belle, played by Emma Watson, agrees to stay with him in exchange for her father's freedom. Soon after, these two begin to fall for each other and the story takes a turning point and unveils some twists.

The new posters introduce Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, also as well as Luke Evans as Gaston and Josh Gad as LeFou. Several significant members of the movie are also here, including Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, and Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts — in both human and non-human form.

The final trailer for the movie will debut on Monday, January 30. The film is set to release in theatres on March 17. See all the posters below:

Emma Watson as Belle:

Meet Belle. See more when our final trailer for Beauty and the Beast debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest

Dan Stevens as The Beast:

Luke Evans appears as Gaston:

Kevin Kline as Bell's father, Maurice:

Josh Gad appears as Le Fou, Gaston's sidekick:

Emma Thompson as a human version of Mrs. Potts:

Ewan McGregor as the human version of Lumiere:

Ian McKellen appears as the human version of Cogsworth:

Stanley Tucci appears as the human version of new character Cadenza:

Audra McDonald as the human version of Garderobe

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as the human version of Lumiere's love interest, Plumette: