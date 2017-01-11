'Tis the season of amazing Original Sound Tracks.

After Fifty Shades Darker brought Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik together for a sensual song, makers of Beauty and The Beast might just have roped in Ariana Grande and John Legend to compose the film's OST.

Grande sparked off rumours after she shared a picture of herself in a recording studio with a vague caption. And, she did not stop there. She went on to tag Legend on the post which was later reposted on the Beauty and the Beast's official Instagram page.

The development points to a possible collaboration. However, either of them has not revealed any further details. Alessia Cara's "How Far I'll Go" for Moana, Demi Lovato's "Let It Go," for Frozen and Christina Aguilera's rendition of Mulan's "Reflection" had added to the charm of earlier Disney productions.

Apart from Grande – Legend collaboration, fans will get to see Emma Watson singing in the movie as well. A 30-second clipping has been released showing Watson singing Belle's classic "Reprise".

In the clipping, Watson is seen approaching Beast's castle. Through the clip, she is seen meeting talking teacup Chip who expresses, "Pleased to meet you!". The new teaser debuted during the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

On New Year's Eve, the makers also revealed a 30-second clipping of Watson singing 'Something There'.

Here's your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson​ singing 'Something There' from Beauty and the Beast.

The live Disney movie features Josh Gad, Kevin Kline, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Audra McDonald, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Dan Stevens, Emma Thompson, and Stanley Tucci.