Happy Holi!

Indians across the globe are busy adding colour to their lives as they are celebrating the festival of Holi. It now looks like Hollywood actress Emma Watson has also joined in the celebrations as she posted a video wishing fans on the occasion of Holi.

The Harry Potter actress, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Disney movie, Beauty and the Beast, recorded a special video addressing India and her Indian fans across the world to wish them for the colourful festival.

Donning a white dress, Watson greets her fans with the traditional Namaste and wishes her fans while promoting Beauty and the Beast, scheduled to release on March 17.

The video is posted by UTV Motion Pictures on their Twitter handle.

@EmmaWatson has a special message for all her fans in India. Have a safe and colourful Holi! #BeautyAndTheBeast in cinemas March 17. pic.twitter.com/gUKDwARASL — UTV Motion Pictures (@utvfilms) March 13, 2017

The video wishes were followed by the trailer of the Beauty and the Beast. Watson will be playing the role of Belle in Disney's live-action romance drama. The movie is a remake of 1991 animated classic and revolves around the love story of a brave and intelligent Belle and a cursed prince.

The Disney movie is directed by Bill Condon. Beauty and the Beast features Kevin Kline (Belle's father, Maurice), Ewan McGregor (Lumière), Ian McKellen (Cogsworth) Emma Thompson (Mrs Potts), Luke Evans (Gaston) and Josh Gad (Le Fou).