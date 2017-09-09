Green, purple, pink and yellow lights danced across the sky in striking aurora displays over northern Finland early on Friday, the result of collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earths atmosphere.
Beautiful Northern lights illuminate sky in Finland
- September 9, 2017 13:48 IST
