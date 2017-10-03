Hundreds of lanterns in shapes of volcanoes, pumpkin carriages and scenic images are on display in China and amp;#39;s Zhejiang Province during the National Day holiday. The lanterns cost nearly 4 million yuan, or roughly $600,000. The National Day on Oct. 1 celebrates the founding of the Peoples Republic of China in 1949.
Beautiful lantern shows light up skies for Chinas National Day
- October 3, 2017 08:19 IST
