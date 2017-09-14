Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been and still is one of the most gorgeous divas Bollywood has ever got. The former Miss World has had immense success in the glamour world, following which she became one of the A-rated actresses in the industry.

Although most people know Aishwarya as the former Miss World and a Bollywood actress, very few know about her as a college girl. One person who claims to be Aishwarya's college mate has now shared some interesting facts about the blue-eyed lady on Reddit.

Among many things, the girl named Shivani has said all the boys of the college were in awe of Aishwarya's beauty, and she was also the favourite of all the teachers. She also said Ash used to be among the back-benchers in college.

"I studied for a year at Jaihind College, Mumbai, in the science stream. Aishwarya joined the college later, as she had initially joined KC College. Since KC College was quite close to my college, guys struck by her beauty in that college would come and stand outside our college gates.

"She was strikingly beautiful even then. She would travel by train, and would board at Khar station. If we happened to be together, we would walk to college, which is a few minutes from Churchgate. Boys (and girls) would just stop to look at her in awe.

"She had a big group of friends and they would enter class at the last moment, and would always sit on the last bench. But they would sit in the first bench for the Physics lectures because we had a very strict teacher, and because Aishwarya wanted to impress the teacher.

"She was the apple of all the teachers' eyes, especially the Physics lecturer who was the one to encourage her to appear in the college magazines, I think. She was very down-to-earth and good at her studies. Everyone called her the most beautiful girl in college, and soon she proved to be the most beautiful girl in the world," Aishwarya's college mate wrote.