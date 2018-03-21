Former Beatles drummer Richard Starkey, who is known professionally as Ringo Starr, is now Sir Richard Starkey. He was knighted in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace Tuesday, March 20, by Duke of Cambridge Prince William for his contribution to music.

The 77-year-old musician received his knighthood more than two decades after his bandmate Paul McCartney, the other surviving Beatle, was bestowed with the title. McCartney was knighted in 1997.

Other bandmates John Lennon and George Harrison can't receive knighthoods, as recipients of the title need to be alive. Lennon died in 1980 at the age of 40 while Harrison passed away in 2001.

"It means a lot actually," Ringo told BBC. "It means recognition for the things we've done. I was really pleased to accept this," he said.

John Lennon had said that the Beatles were so nervous when the Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) was awarded to them in 1965. Ringo Starr said he missed his bandmates at his knighthood ceremony.

"I was a bit shaky today on my own," he told BBC. He went on to joke that he would wear the medal at breakfast.

So, should you address him as Sir Ringo Starr after his stage name or Sir Richard Starkey? Well, the musician does not know that yet.

Ringo Starr's social media representatives shared a picture of the legend and his wife Barbara Bach at the knighthood ceremony.

The Beatles official handle also congratulated the musician on receiving the coveted title.

Yoko Ono, widow of John Lennon, tweeted: "Congratulations Ringo, it's about time. I love you! Yoko."

Ringo's knighthood was announced in December last year before being actually honored with the title Tuesday. Fellow Beatle Sir Paul McCartney had tweeted: "Huge congrats Sir Ringo! Sir Richard Starkey has a nice ring to it. Best drummer best pal! X Paul."