Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali revealed on Monday (November 6) that he considers ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final win against India as an everlasting memory and it will trump all future achievements.

The "Men in Green" stunned tournament favourites and then holders India in the final of the quadrennial 50-over tournament by a mammoth 180-run margin on June 18 at The Oval in London.

Not many gave a chance to the lowest-ranked team (eight) in the tournament to go the distance and the perception only strengthened after they suffered a 124-run defeat to India in their first match of the tournament on June 4.

However, a 106-ball 114 from opener Fakhar Zaman helped Pakistan, who lost the toss, post 338 on the board, after which pacer Mohammad Amir and Ali ran through the Indian batting line-up, restricting it to a meagre 158 on the big day.

It was a perfect underdog story as Pakistan had qualified for the tournament, in 2015, after edging out the West Indies by just two points. Only top eight sides featured in the Champions Trophy.

Notably, they started the tournament behind Bangladesh, who were once considered the minnows in Asia.

"I will never forget that day for as long as I live. It doesn't matter what happens to me in future in cricket, June 18, 2017 will be a day that I will never forget. So far, it's been the best day of my life and only a World Cup win will better that day," Ali, the number one-ranked ODI bowler, told "Sky Sports".

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Dev opens up on Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and overseas tours

Ali, who has picked up the most number of ODI wickets in the ongoing year (45 from 18 matches at 17.04), made crucial contributions in the semi-final against England with three wickets and followed it up with another three-wicket haul in the final.

While Amir rocked India's top-order removing openers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and captain Virat Kohli, Ali made sure India were always under pressure during the chase with some tidy spells. He dealt a huge blow to "Men in Blue" when he removed MS Dhoni for four as early as in the 14th over.