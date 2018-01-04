Shama Sikander is the epitome of hotness and her Sydney vacay pictures are a proof of that. The actress, who was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's adult love story web series Maaya, has turned on the heat with her sizzling pictures on Instagram.

Shama, who welcomed the New Year in Sydney with her boyfriend James Milliron, was seen having a great time exploring the beautiful beaches in the city. The water baby turned herself into a mermaid and was seen embracing the nature's beauty during her extended New Year holiday.

Shama was seen soaking under the sun in a white bikini flaunting her curves. "A woman without curves is like jeans without pockets, you don't know where to put your hands," she wrote on her Instagram.

Later, it was time for the actress stepped out in a red bikini and get some tan. "To some it's just a tan, for me It's a time when I re-gain my sanity. Four hours of ride, absolutely no regrets!!" she captioned the picture.

Shama Sikander pushed the envelope with her never-before-seen bold avatar in Shailendra Singh's short film, Sexaholic, where she played the role of a nymphomaniac. She literally bared it all in the film.

Later, she appeared in Vikram Bhatt's adult story Maaya which was dubbed as India's Fifty Shades of Grey as the story explored the sexual desires of a housewife who experiments with BDSM — bondage, discipline, dominance, submission, sadism, masochism.

Shama has time and again taken the social media by storm with her stunning pictures and many blaming her for causing global warming with her hotness.