The Centre is all set to introduce a new policy that will lead to an increase in the penalty on illegal parking on roads from the current Rs 200 to a whopping Rs 1,000.

Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari, at a workshop on Smart City in Nagpur, said that the penalty amount would be increased to Rs 1,000 and complainants would also be rewarded with Rs 200 each. He added that this policy was necessary if the country wanted roads that were free of illegally parked vehicles.

If the policy is implemented and the traffic police are able to initiate action, illegal parking of vehicles can be checked effectively.

Complainants can click pictures of vehicles parked illegally on roads and put them up in the system of traffic police and transport department, the Hindustan Times reported.

Gadkari also requested all administrative agencies, civic commissioners and traffic authorities to keep vigilance on encroachment and to make sure that roads are used only for conveyance.