The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today (October 9) warned its players from participating in "unapproved" Twenty20 leagues and said Indian Junior Players League (IJPL), Junior India Player League (JIPL) and Junior Indian League are not sanctioned by the board.

In a media advisory on Monday, BCCI's acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said the junior leagues are not conducted by the board and any player registered with the Indian cricket board cannot feature in these tournaments without permission.

"Please note that any player registered with the BCCI knowingly participating, representing or associating himself/herself with IJPL and JIPL in any manner is doing so without the consent of BCCI would be doing so in violation of the BCCI Rules and Regulations," Choudhary said.

Here is the full statement from BCCI's acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary

"It has come to our attention that certain T20 cricket matches, series, tournaments and/or camps are being conducted by leagues under the names of Indian Junior Players League ("IJPL") and Junior India Player League / Junior Indian League ("JIPL").

This is to bring to your notice that any matches, camps tournament and/or series organized by IJPL and JIPL (collectively the "Leagues") or any activity undertaken by the said Leagues are not being conducted by the BCCI/Indian Premier League ("IPL") and are in no way associated with any activities undertaken or approved by the BCCI/IPL or their representatives.

Further, it is hereby confirm that any websites under the domain names of www.ijplt20.com, www.ijplth.com and/or www.junioripl.com are in no way connected to or associated with any activity of the BCCI/IPL.

Accordingly, any matches and activities conducted by the Leagues are deemed to be Unapproved Tournaments.

Please note that any player registered with the BCCI knowingly participating, representing or associating himself/herself with IJPL and JIPL in any manner is doing so without the consent of BCCI would be doing so in violation of the BCCI Rules and Regulations. The use of any images of BCCI registered players by the Leagues in any of their promotional or other material (including their websites) is an unauthorized use of such images. The BCCI has not in any way sanctioned or permitted the participation, representation or association of any BCCI registered player with any of the Leagues. Further, BCCI has not authorized or permitted any BCCI registered player or the Leagues to use the images and/or likeness of the players.

Pursuant to the above, we request all persons to report such unauthorised use/suspected unauthorised of such images of the BCCI registered players to us at office@bcci.tv immediately.

Do note that the players who had been associated with any one of the Leagues in the past i.e. Gautam Gambhir, Paras Dogra and Rishi Dhawan have stated in writing that they have withdrawn all support and are no longer associated with the said unapproved Leagues. Accordingly, any use of the names and images of such players by the Leagues would tantamount to an unauthorised use of the names and images of such players."