Today, January 19, was supposed to be a landmark day for India cricket as the Supreme Court was set to appoint a group of Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) administrators. However, it has been postponed to January 20, Friday.

"The case has been listed for January 20 and I am speaking to my lawyers as petitioner. I will also propose a few names for administrators' post," Press Trust of India quoted Aditya Verma, secretary of unsanctioned Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB), as saying.

Everyone has been kept guessing about the administrators that the Supreme Court will appoint for the cash-rich cricket body. The situation has come to such as the Supreme Court threw a solid knockout punch on January 2, removing the then president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke from their prestigious posts.

The apex body was forced to take this decision after the BCCI failed to implement all the recommendations, which were to bring in transparency in the board's functioning, suggested by the Lodha panel. The cricket body was given several warnings, but they did not implement the reform in totality.

Following the removal of Thakur and Shirke, the BCCI was in a state of chaos, and the India-England series also came under threat. Presently, CEO Rahul Johri is looking after the day-to-day affairs of the BCCI.

The Supreme Court, which is expected to make major announcements on Friday, cannot afford to prolong their appointments as the BCCI is a busy cricket body. With the India vs England series going on currently, and IPL 2017 to take shape in April-May, there is a huge amount of work to be done, and the new administrators need to get going from day one.

The new administrators also have to ensure that all the recommendations are implemented by the cricket body, sooner than later.