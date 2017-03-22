The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Wednesday, announced an annual salary structure for the men's team. The decision has been taken by the BCCI CoAs (Committee of Administrators).

Other than that, the India cricket team players will be given match fee enhancements, starting October 1.

The Indian cricketers has been graded in three tiers, with notable players like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in Grade A, while the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma are clubbed in Group B. A notable absentee from any of the three gradings is Suresh Raina, leaving fans fuming.

BCCI's annual salary structure 2017

Grade A cricketers (Annual retainer amount - 2 crore INR)

Players include: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay.

Grade B cricketers (Annual retainer amount - 1 crore INR)

Players include: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh.

Grade C cricketers (Annual retainer amount - 50 lakh INR)

Players include: Shikhar Dhawan, Rayudu, Amit Mishra, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, Ashish Nehra, Kedar, Chahal, Parthiv, Jayant, Mandeep, Dhawal, Shardul, Rishabh Pant.

Match fee enhancements (per match)

Test cricket - 15 lakh INR

ODI cricket - 6 lakh INR

T20I cricket - 3 lakh INR