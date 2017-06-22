The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) can stay assured and content now after being granted an excess of $400 mn from the International Cricket Council (ICC) under the agreed revenue sharing model. This is way higher than the ICC's earlier stance of offering the Indian cricket board only $293 mn.

The new amount is way higher than what England, Australia and Pakistan would be receiving.

The ICC's latest revenue-sharing model has been agreed upon during the apex body's annual conference in London this week.

Here is the how the revenue will be distributed among the ICC full members

Member nation Revenue (in USD) India 405 million Australia 128 million England 139 million Pakistan 128 million South Africa 128 million West Indies 128 million Zimbabwe 94 million Bangladesh 128 million New Zealand 128 million Sri Lanka 128 million

As much as 86 percent of the revenue will be distributed among the ICC full members above while the rest will be shared among the ICC's Associate Members.

"The BCCI has been speaking to the ICC for a while now and negotiations have been on. We haven't yet arrived on a final amount but it will be more than $400 mn," a source close to the developments, told CricketNext.

"This can be seen as a victory for the BCCI. The board is always working towards the best interest of Indian cricket and this outcome was possible because of the hard work of the board," the official added.