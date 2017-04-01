Reports started emerging late Friday evening about the unavailability of certain key Team India players for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017. The domestic season seemed to have taken a toll on the Men in Blue, and the mega blow came right ahead of the lucrative cricket competition.

The authenticity of the reports was in question, but now the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have finally broken their silence over the availability of key players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others for the IPL 2017 season, starting April 5.

The BCCI released the list of players who have been reported to miss the IPL 10 season and have revealed the extent of their injury, if any.

Snippets and key takeaways from their statement:

Player Injury Playing time for IPL 2017 Virat Kohli Right shoulder knock Recovery will be assessed in the second week of April Ravindra Jadeja Finger strain Initial 2 weeks of rest Rohit Sharma No injury Fit to play IPL 10 R Ashwin Groin pain Unavailable for IPL with 6-8 weeks of rest advised

Full statement on players released by the BCCI: