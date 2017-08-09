There were a plethora of agendas to discuss on ahead of the meeting between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Wednesday August 9. While some of the key questions found an answer, a major decision of sorts wasn't taken as such.

What happens to former India team bowler Sreesanth? The Kerala High Court, this week, ordered BCCI to lift the ban from the player and everyone seems to be asking what the Indian cricket board actually will be doing now.

Well, it needs some time for the BCCI and the CoA to decide on what exactly happens to the bowler, who has also considered career options like acting and politics. CoA member Diana Edulji mentioned that the legal team are still investigating Sreesanth's case and a decision could possibly come in the general body meeting, scheduled for a later date this year.

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), meanwhile, on Thursday, have shot a letter to the BCCI asking their next step after the Kerala High Court directive on Sreesanth. "With the domestic season around the corner, KCA would also like to support him and provide an opportunity to train/practice in the pre-season preparatory camps and selection trials at the earliest instance,subject to clearance from the Commitee of Administrators/BCCI," the KCA release mentioned.

Former India cricket team captain Mohd Azharuddin, too, has given his take over the recent development on Sreesanth: "I think if the court order has come then they have to follow it. He has lost four years but Sreesanth will have to bring his fitness up to the required standards. He will have to put in good performances.

"According to me, Sreesanth was one of the finest fast bowlers but I think he was not handled properly. If he was handled better, he would have turned out to be a good fast bowler. If you see very few bowlers could manage to land the ball on the seam as he did, so he was very good.

"The BCCI will have to take a positive decision (on Sreesanth) if the court has given an order," he added.

Possible Ranji Trophy players' salary hike

Reports came in last week itself that the BCCI were contemplating at least a 50% hike in the salary of the Ranji Trophy and the Indian domestic cricketers.

After discussions over it on Wednesday, the BCCI and the CoA mentioned that the Indian cricket board's treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhary is still looking after the state of things and the accurate figure of the hike in salary could be expected at the next BCCI-CoA meeting on August 23 in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, taking into account the recent performances of the India men's and women's cricket teams in the ICC Champions Trophy and the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 respectively, the members unanimously decided to give a cash award of Rs 15 lakh each to the members of the selection committee of both teams.