The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the India cricket team squad for the South Africa tour 2018 Test series as well as the T20I team for the three-match series against Sri Lanka this December.

The squad for T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Rahul, Shreyas, Manish, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik, W Sundar, Yuzvendra, Kuldeep, Deepak Hooda, Bumrah, M Siraj, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat.

The 17-member Test team squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Vijay, Rahul, Shikhar, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Rohit, Saha (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Parthiv, Hardik, Bhuvneshwar, Shami, Ishant, Umesh, Bumrah.

"Everybody is in very good form. The players have selected themselves," said BCCI chairman of selectors MSK Prasad. "It is one of the best balanced sides going to South Africa."

The first Test match between South Africa and India starts January 5, with the third and the final Test match scheduled for January 24. The matches will be played in Cape Town, Centurion and Johannesburg.

The T20I series between India and Sri Lanka, meanwhile, is scheduled on December 20, 22 and 24. The matches are slated to take place in Cuttack, Indore and Mumbai.

Team India are currently playing their third Test match against the Lankan Lions at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi. Virat Kohli's men lead the three-match series 1-0.