India's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series is expected to be picked by the Board of Control for Cricket in India selectors on Monday. With Virat Kohli been given rest for the ODI series, which will be led by Rohit Sharma, it remains to be seen if the India captain will lead Team India in the shorter format of the game.

Originally, India's T20Is squad for the series was scheduled to be announced alongside the ODI team last week, but it did not happen. Reports suggest that the selectors were not aware of Kohli's availability then for the T20I series.

It would not come as a surprise if Kohli extends his rest period and misses the T20 series, giving him more time to revitalise for the tough South Africa tour, that is to happen in January 2018. With the important tour shaping up, the selectors might also think of resting players like Shikhar Dhawan, who is a regular in all formats.

Sri Lanka have been on the slide, and their recent results are a testimony to the fact. The selectors could also look at giving chances to youngsters, who have been impressive in the domestic level and also the Indian Premier League.

One such name, Washington Sundar rings to one's ears. He was one of the standout players in the Tamil Nadu Premier League and has been impressing everyone with his all-round skills in first class cricket too.

"The selection committee is looking at a couple of bright prospects. Washington has been doing well as an off-spinning allrounder. There are a few youngsters who have been performing in the domestic circuit. But it remains to be seen whom the team management opt for this series," Cricbuzz quoted a BCCI source as saying.

Besides Sundar, IPL performers like Nitish Rana, Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are contenders for the T20 team.