The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for the upcoming T20 series against Australia. Shikhar Dhawan, Ashish Nehra and Dinesh Karthik have been included in the 15-member squad to face Australia in the three-match series, which will be played at Ranchi, Guwahati and Hyderabad.

The return of Shikhar, who pulled out from the ODI series due to his wife's ill health, led to the removal of Ajinkya Rahane despite a decent ODI series as an opener. Karthik's inclusion might not come as a surprise. Rishabh Pant, who is expected to replace MS Dhoni in the near future, could have been chosen ahead of the right-hander.

However, the biggest surprise was the return of 38-year old Ashish Nehra in the bowling line-up, which possesses some wonderful pacers. Being a left-arm pacer might have prompted the selectors to pick him. He last played for India against England, earlier in the year.

Besides Nehra's inclusion, there were no massive surprises in the squad.

However, the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina have once again been ignored, and one wonders if the former will be ever selected for India again.

India's batting look super strong with Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Add the recent sensation Hardik Pandya in the mix, India look even more dangerous, capable of destroying any attack.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have established themselves as regular T20 bowlers for India.

The squad looks strong, and after a crushing win over Australia in the ODI series, Kohli and his men will look to come up with a similar performance in the shortest format of the game. Australia, on the other hand, will look to salvage pride by winning the T20 series.