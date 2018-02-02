Adelaide Strikers take on Melbourne Renegades in the second semi-final of Big Bash League (BBL) 2017/18 at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, February 2. The two teams are eying a berth in what will be their first final in the league history.

Second-placed Strikers are heading into their all-important last-four match on the back of a four-wicket defeat to Perth Scorchers in their final group match on January 25. Top-scorer Alex Carey and Jake Weatherald contributed but it was not enough for them at Perth as the home team rode on Adam Voges' half-century to clinch the win.

Strikers will miss Carey and fast bowler Billy Stanlake as both the players are on international duty. However, they have received a big boost as they will have captain Travis Head available for the all-important match later today.

However, all eyes will be on Striker's leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who is now the joint-leading wicket-taker in the season along with Renegades' Dwayne Bravo with 17 wickets.

Notably, the Afghanistan leg-spinner along with an in-form Colin Ingram played key roles as Strikers defeated the Renegades in their group-stage match by 26 runs on January 22.

On the other hand, third-placed Renegades stormed into the semi-final on the back of two back-to-back wins, against Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat earlier this month.

Captain Cameron White, who earned a surprise recall to the Australian ODI team, watched their win against Thunder from the Australian camp. However, he is back to the lead the team in the semi-final.

The onus to deliver will be on White and West Indies all-rounder Bravo and Kieron Pollard as the Renegades will miss opener Aaron Finch and fast bowler Kane Richardson, who are on international duty.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The second semi-final of BBL 2017/18 between the Strikers and Renegades will start at 2:10pm IST, 7:10pm local, 8:40am GMT.

Live streaming and TV coverage

India: TV: Sony Six; Live streaming: Sony Liv

Australia: Network Ten, Fox Sports

US: Willow TV

UK: BT Sport

South Africa: Supersport

Full squads

Adelaide Strikers: Jonathon Dean, Jake Weatherald, Colin Ingram, Jonathan Wells, Travis Head(c), Harry Nielsen(w), Michael Neser, Jake Lehmann, Rashid Khan, Ben Laughlin, Peter Siddle, Liam O Connor, Wes Agar

Melbourne Renegades: Marcus Harris, Matthew Short, Tom Cooper, Cameron White(c), Kieron Pollard, Beau Webster, Tim Ludeman(w), Dwayne Bravo, Jack Wildermuth, Chris Tremain, Jon Holland, Mackenzie Harvey, Joe Mennie