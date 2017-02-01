- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
BBC presenter Jeremy Vine road rage video could see motorist jailed
A driver who screamed abuse and made a gun sign at Jeremy Vine as he rode his bicycle down a narrow street in London could face jail after being found guilty of road rage offences. Shanique Syrena Pearson, 22, was caught on the BBC presenters helmet camera as he cycled along a single-lane street in Kensington. Pearson has a number of previous convictions for assaults and theft, and was told on 1 February at Hammersmith Magistrates Court she could face prison after being convicted of the road rage offences.
