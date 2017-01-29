Baywatch star Charlotte McKinney has recently revealed that she used to be bullied over her body. She also talked about body shaming, suffering from dyslexia, breast reduction and much more.

In a candid interview with Ocean Drive magazine, the Baywatch star explained, "I didn't have any girlfriends. A lot of my friends were guys, and I was called a slut by a lot of people. I was just growing these large breasts at such a young age, not really knowing what to do with them or how to wear them. So it was definitely awkward."

McKinney was eventually dropped out of school because the situation got really worse at one point of time. "I also left school because of all of the bullying. Girls would yell at me and call me a slut. I would go to parties and get beer thrown on my head -- there was so much bullying."

"It was just so awful, and that's why now I kind of use my platform to promote anti-bullying. I try to use what I went through to be a voice for it, because it's still happening and getting even worse now with social media," she further added.

She also talked about getting breast reduction surgery in the future.

"I've been thinking about it. They've definitely gotten smaller from my diet and over time. So I can see myself getting a reduction or a lift in the future."

Also, she discussed getting a nose job as she has always said, "I want to get a nose job, but I think it just makes you lose your face. Some things that aren't perfect on people are actually extremely gorgeous. I think we all have funny features that we don't like. My nose — one side is really out and the other is really in. I've been made fun of for it. But if I changed it, I wouldn't look like me. That's a feature [that] makes my face and makes me who I am."

The 23-year-old model and actress rose to fame after starring in a sensual Super Bowl commercial for Carl's Jr. in 2015, will appear opposite Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch. She will also share screen space with Charlie Sheen in upcoming comedy Mad Families.