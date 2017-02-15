Arsene Wenger is still not sure if he will name the out-of-form Mesut Ozil in the starting lineup for Arsenal's big Champions League first leg clash against Bayern Munich, but the manager remains confident whichever team he puts out, will have the wherewithal and quality to come away with a positive result.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal where to watch live

The first leg is what has caused Arsenal a lot of heartache in this stage in the recent past and it is this first leg conundrum that Wenger needs to solve if his team are to go past the Champions League round of 16 for the first time in seven years.

Wenger needs to think long and hard over the balance of his team and if the 4-3-3 formation, which he has used recently, is the best way to go or if he needs to revert back to his more preferred 4-2-3-1.

Ozil is at his best when playing in the hole behind the central striker in the 4-2-3-1 formation, but wherever he might be asked to play, it is about time that the Germany international stepped up and sparkled under the Champions League lights against the really big opposition.

"I have no doubt that we play in Germany and Ozil is highly focused to have a good performance," Wenger said. "Ozil has played here for a few years and perfectly knows our team and the way we want to play in every game."

Wenger, while looking to choose the right players for this match against Bayern, will have a pretty strong squad to pick from, with only Aaron Ramsey and Santi Cazorla, the established first-teamers ruled out.

Ramsey is still recovering from the calf injury suffered against Watford, while Cazorla is a long-term absentee. Per Mertesacker has travelled with the Arsenal squad to Munich and it remains to be seen what sort of role he will have to play in this match.

Wenger again confirmed David Ospina will be in goal, with Petr Cech starting on the bench.

Carlo Ancelotti, who knows a thing or two about winning the Champions League title, will be without Jerome Boateng and Franck Ribery for this first leg. Boateng is yet to recover from a shoulder problem, while the France winger Ribery is struggling with a hamstring injury.

Xabi Alonso is a slight doubt with a knee injury, but the Spaniard is expected to be fit enough to feature.

Expected starting XI:

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Philipp Lahm, Javi Martinez, Mats Hummels, David Alaba; Xabi Alonso, Thiago Alcantara, Arturo Vidal; Arjen Robben, Robert Lewandowski, Douglas Costa.

Arsenal: David Ospina; Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Francis Coquelin, Mohamed Elneny; Theo Walcott, Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil.