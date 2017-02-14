Arsenal and glorious exits in the Champions League last 16 are now as synonymous as millennials and abbreviations – if there is a conversation to be had, you can be sure a millennial will use Lols and ROFLs more often than fully formed words and Arsenal, if they are in the round of 16 of the UCL, will get knocked out, usually with a late flourish at the end that ends up being not enough.

What usually follows after that exit – it has now happened for six seasons in a row – is Arsene Wenger saying Arsenal had shown their mental strength in the second leg and had it not been for a lapse of concentration in the first, things might have been different.

It is a little different, though, for Arsenal this time out. Instead of finishing their customary second in their Champions League group, they managed to finish first, but what remains the same is that, despite all that, they still managed to draw one of the favourites for the title – Bayern Munich.

Bayern have been around this particular Arsenal block enough times to know what to expect. The German champions knocked Arsenal out in the last 16 in 2013 and 2014 and they have also played the English Premier League side in the group stages in the recent past – in ten total meetings between these two teams in the Champions League, Bayern have won five and Arsenal three.

While this Bayern side might not be as intimidating as the ones under Pep Guardiola and Jupp Heynckes, there is little doubt that they will start this tie as the favourites.

The only difference from those 2013 and 2014 encounters will be the fact that the first leg, this time, will take place at the Allianz Arena. That means, Arsenal will have the "advantage" of playing the second and deciding leg at home at the Emirates, even if it is at that very ground that Arsene Wenger's side have suffered some forgettable defeats at this stage.

However, Arsenal need to get the first leg out of the way before contemplating over how the second in London might go and there really are very few more intimidating places to play football than the Allianz Arena.

Arsenal, of course, know what it is like to play in Munich, so that will be a plus – and they have beaten Bayern at home in the past as well – but knowing what to expect and countering it are two completely different aspects, with the second one, something Wenger's sides have struggled to execute in the past.

The key in any knockout match of the Champions League is to stay in that 100% zone for the entire 180 minutes – because one or two lapses of concentration are all it takes for the tie to go out of your hands.

Arsenal will want to score an away goal or two at the Allianz Arena while hoping their defence holds against this dangerous Bayern Munich side, who, at the weekend, increased their lead in the Bundesliga and now look primed for an assault on the Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti, the Bayern manager, does not specialise in league titles – he has a special touch when it comes to winning cups, particularly the Champions League. So, when it comes down to it all, Ancelotti will know exactly what needs to be done to get past Arsenal in this last 16 encounter.

Will Wenger be able to counter that and finally end Arsenal's last 16 hoodoo?

Schedule: Bayern Munich vs Arsenal last 16 first leg.

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2017.

Time: 8.45pm CET, 7.45pm GMT, 2.45pm ET, 1.15am (Thursday) IST.

Venue: Allianz Arena in Munich.

TV guide: India: Ten 1 HD, Ten 2. Germany: Sky Sport 1. UK: BT Sport 2. USA: Fox Sports 1. Middle East, Australia, France: Bein Sports. Canada: TSN. Malaysia and Singapore: Astro SuperSport and EuroSport. China: PPTV and CCTV. Latin America: ESPN.