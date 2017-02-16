Unless a miracle is witnessed at the Emirates Stadium in about three weeks, Arsenal will exit the last 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League for the seventh year in a row. Thanks to another thoroughly pathetic performance from Arsene Wenger's side, Arsenal suffered a 5-1 defeat at the hands of a rampant Bayern Munich, which means their European campaign is set to end, barring a miraculous second leg performance in London.

Just for the record, Arsenal would need a 4-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the second leg to go through, or at least a similar 5-1 result to force extra time.

Since the likelihood of that happening is just about as likely as Donald Trump staying away from Twitter, let's just assume that Arsenal are out of the Champions League in the first phase of the knockout stage for yet another season.

While some of those exits have been glorious ones, this one looks like being one that will leave a few scars. It felt as much looking at Arsene Wenger's reaction to the defeat, with the Arsenal manager unable to continue his post-match press conference beyond three questions.

In those three questions, though, the manager admitted his team had fallen away mentally and physically after Bayern Munich scored two goals in three minutes in the second half.

"The real problems were after the third goal," Wenger said. "We lost our organisation and we looked vulnerable from that moment onwards. The last 25 minutes was a nightmare for us. We looked like we had no response. We collapsed."

Bayern Munich could not believe their luck as Arsenal lost focus and belief, with two more goals raining in in the second half to leave the Premier League side contemplating dealing with another crisis.

Having pretty much lost any chance of winning the Premier League title, this season looks like being another lost cause for the Gunners, with Wenger's future very much up in the air.

