Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich suffered a shock defeat to Arsenal in their opening game of International Champions Cup 2017 on Wednesday 19 July at Shanghai, China.

Arsene Wenger's men won the pre-season friendly match on 3-2 penalties as Bayern failed to build on the ninth-minute opening goal from Robert Lewandowski.

On the other hand, AC Milan fell to German side Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in Guangzhou on July 18, much to the disappointment of coach Vincenzo Montella, who is racing against time to get the team in shape ahead of their Europa League qualifying campaign, starting July 27.

Both teams will be looking to get back to winning ways when they meet at Longgang Stadium in Shenzhen on Saturday, July 22.

Milan's big-signing Leonardo Bonucci, who moved to the Italian capital from Serie A champions Juventus, is likely to feature in his first outing later today. Former Atlanta star Andrea Conti along with other exciting new-signings Andrea Silva and Lucas Biglia are also expected to get some match practice.

With doubts regarding the future of 18-year-old custodian Gianluigi Donnarumma ending, he is expected to play a prominent role for the team on Saturday.

On the other hand, James Rodriguez, who joined Bayern from Real Madrid, will be in focus as he will be hoping to open the scoring for his new team.

Despite boasting a power-packed frontline, which includes the likes of Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Franck Ribery, Bayern failed to make an impact against Arsenal.

However, Carlo Ancelotti is not expected to be bothered too much by the result. The 58-year-old will be looking to get his combinations right as he prepares to face his former side before they travel to Singapore to face Chelsea and Inter Milan.

Bayern Munich vs AC Milan is scheduled for 5:35pm local time, 3:05pm IST and 10:35am BST. Live streaming and TV coverage inforamtion below

India: TV: TEN 2. Live streaming: Sony LIV

UK: TV: MUTV

US: TV: ESPN Deportes. Live Streaming: Watch ESPN.

Australia and France: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Germany: TV: DAZN Sport 1 Germany

Singapore: Live Streaming: Toggle

Italy: TV: PremiumSport HD. Live streaming: Premium Play