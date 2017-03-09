Bayern Munich are set to lose another player at the end of this season due to retirement as their Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso has decided to quit at the end of this season. Earlier, Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm had also said that he would be retiring at the end of this season catching the football world by surprise.

Alonso broke the news via his Instagram account saying: "Lived it. Loved it. Farewell beautiful game."

Alonso has had a long, successful and illustrious career and has enjoyed success wherever he has played. He started his career with Real Sociedad and he got his big break when he joined Liverpool in 2004 and would then go on to establish himself as one of the best central midfielders to ever play the game.

He won his first major trophy with Liverpool, winning the Champions League in that famous night in Istanbul. He scored the equaliser that night that took the game to extra time and then penalties which Liverpool would go on to win.

He then moved to Real Madrid where he won another Champions League which was also their 10th Champions League title. He also won the La Liga, the Copa Del Rey and the Supercopa de España during his time at Madrid. He enjoyed similar success with his current club Bayern Munich and could be in line to win his third Bundesliga title. He will also be looking to win the Champions League this season as that is the only trophy missing from his Munich days.

He was also a top player for the Spanish national team as he won the World Cup in 2010 and back to back UEFA European Championship in 2008 and 2012.

Following his announcement, the Spaniard told Bayen Munich's official website said that he didn't want to wait until his legs had gone and he was struggling to match the performance consistency he's shown throughout his career.

"It wasn't an easy decision to make, but I believe it's the right time. I always thought it would be better to quit sooner rather than later. I still feel good, but I believe this is the right moment. I wanted to end my career still at the highest level, and Bayern is the highest level. I'm incredibly proud and happy to play for FC Bayern and to be a part of this family."