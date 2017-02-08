Former German captain and current Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the current campaign. Lahm made the announcement after Bayern Munich's recent win over Wolfsburg, which was also his 501st game for the German giants.

Philipp Lahm is contracted with Bayern Munich until 2018 and despite saying earlier that he will see out his contract, the right-back has decided to retire earlier which means he will be leaving the German Champions a year before his contract expires.

Bayern were keen to name Lahm as their new sporting director for the next season, but the defender has instead decided to take a sabbatical from the sport.

"I have decided that it is not the right moment yet to take the job as sporting director," Goal.com quoted Lahm as saying.

Philipp Lahm broke the news in a recent interview where he said that he will give his all for the club until the end of the season, but cannot go on beyond the current season.

"I will retire at the end of the season. I can continue with my leadership style, giving my best every day, in every training, until the end of the season. I can keep doing it this season but not beyond.

"I've been considering it for more than the past year. You have to keep testing yourself, you have to keep asking yourself 'how is it', day by day, week by week on the training pitch, what's the feeling you have" Lahm was quoted as saying.

In 2014, Philipp Lahm called time on his international career as well, after he captained Germany in the 2014 World Cup, which they won after defeating Argentina 1-0.

Philipp Lahm came through the youth ranks of Bayern Munich and made his senior debut in 2002 and has since gone on to establish himself as one of the best defenders in the world. He has played his entire career at Bayern Munich apart from a loan spell at VfB Stuttgart.

During his time at Bayern, Lahm has won every possible trophy there was, which included seven Bundesliga titles, which could become eight by the end of this season, six DFB-Pokal titles, three DFL-Supercup titles, two Champions League titles, one UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.