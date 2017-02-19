Within hours of launching an operation, the Iraqi government forces retook two villages south of Mosul from the Islamic State group on Sunday. The Army pressed hundreds of military vehicles and air power into service to free the western side of the city.

Athbah and Al-Lazzagah villages were recovered from the clutches of the jihadist group in an operation announced by Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. The elite Rapid Response units captured the villages south of Mosul airport.

The government rescued the eastern side of the city, the last major IS stronghold in the country, in January. However, the western side may prove harder to recapture with its narrow, winding streets, where fighters can hide easily.

Leaflets were dropped over the western side of the city to warn the locals about the imminent offensive. The United Nations has expressed concern over the threats to civilian life.

Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend, the commander of the US-led coalition forces, said on Sunday: "Mosul would be a tough fight for any army in the world."

The assault, led by the men of Iraq's Emergency Response Division, has been launched in the wee hours. The forces want to gain higher ground than the IS to get sight of the city's airport and its southern edge, according to BBC.

Before the launch, Abadi said, "We announce the start of a new phase in the operation, we are coming to Nineveh to liberate the western side of Mosul."

"Our forces are beginning the liberation of the citizens from the terror of Daesh [IS]," he added, quoted by AFP news agency.

The fight against the Islamic State seem to be on the last stages in Iraq with rescue of Mosul from the jihadist group imminent. The US-led coalition has been carrying out air strikes while the Iraqi Army proceeds on ground to surround western Mosul.

The forces are reportedly trying to free the region from the IS completely and aiming to minimise collateral damage.