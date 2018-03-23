Shahid Kapoor, who was shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Uttarakhand, had to cut short the final schedule of the film after he fell ill.

The actor was down with high fever and had to be rushed back to Mumbai. With only five days remaining for the shoot to complete, the entire unit will have to reassemble in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

"The last schedule in Dehradun was supposed to be over on March 26. However, Shahid took ill with very high fever and had to be rushed back to Mumbai on March 21. The entire unit will have to reassemble in Dehradhun later for the remaining five days of the schedule," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

Back in Mumbai, a source close to Shahid said that the Padmaavat actor was upset over the cancellation of the shoot schedule. "Shahid is very health-conscious and has never cancelled even a day's shooting in his life. He's very upset over the five-day cancellation of the Batti Gul schedule. The shooting had been a breeze so far, despite the huge crowds that gather to look at Shahid, who is now in the Rs 300 crore club after Padmaavat," the source said.

While Shahid is upset, Batti Gul Meter Chalu producer Prernaa Arora shrugged it off saying that shoots getting cancelled due to illness are no big deal.

"There will be illnesses, and sometimes schedules will get postponed, delayed and cancelled. It's no big deal. Shahid is a dream actor to work with. The way he has transitioned smoothly from his royal role in Padmaavat to the working class everyman in Batti Gul is a measure of his versatility. The audiences won't believe it's the same actor!" the producer said.

Meanwhile, post Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shahid will apparently star in the remake of 1964 classic psychological thriller Woh Kaun Thi? that featured legendary actors Manoj Kumar and Sadhana. Also, a few reports said that the actor would be paired opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is likely to step into Sadhana's shoes.