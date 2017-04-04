DC Animation is currently working on a brand new animated feature Batman & Harley Quinn announced at the last year's San Diego Comic-Con. As soon as the first look of the movie was released, famous Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy took to Twitter to confirm the news that he will be back as the Caped Crusader in the new animated film.

As Kevin Conroy will reprise his role as the Batman, The Big Bang Theory actress Melissa Rauch will be voicing the character of Harley Quinn, DC Comics confirmed. Melissa is best known as Dr. Bernadette Rostenkowsi-Wolowitz on the CBS' hit comedy series. Conroy first played the role of Batman: The Animated Series and most recently voiced him for the animated film Batman: The Killing Joke. Loren Lester will give voice to Nightwing.

The sneak peek of the movie features Batman, Harley Quinn, and Nightwing in the Batmobile. Nightwing is seen wolfing down a lot of fast food and washing it down with a delicious beverage. Batman is behind the wheel while Harley Quinn is busy applying some makeup.

According to Empire, Lauren Lester said, "I love that Harley is a badass and, beyond that, that she uses her humor as another weapon in her arsenal.

"She knows just how to diffuse a situation with her humor, and how to incite a situation with her sarcasm. It's a dream role."

"I knew Harley had a higher pitched tone, and a bit of a New York accent — and I come from a New Jersey family where everyone could be former gun molls. So I wanted to give a nod to my background without being as shrill. In all honesty, I used to speak exactly like that — my acting school professors really worked the accent out of me. So it was fun to find those tones and accent again," she added.

The film's cast includes Paget Brewster (Poison Ivy) John DiMaggio (Swamp Thing), Eric Bauza, Rob Paulsen, Robin Atkin Downes, Mindy Sterling, Trevor Devall.

Lester also said, "So many fans have asked when there will be another Batman: The Animated Series, and this film really captures that sensibility and essence that people loved about the original series. That makes perfect sense when you know Bruce Timm was at the helm of both. The difference is we're not restricted by the networks for this film, so we can take the story and characters in more mature areas, and explore more about them as three-dimensional human beings with human feelings and human desires that we often couldn't explore in the series."

Batman and Harley Quinn will be available for purchase this summer through digital download, Blu-ray, and DVD. There is no official word on release date yet.