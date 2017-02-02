- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
Bat Bot: The new drone that flies like a real-life bat
The key flight mechanisms of bats now have been recreated with unprecedented fidelity in the Bat Bot—a self-contained robotic bat with soft, articulated wings, developed by researchers at Caltech and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC).
Most popular