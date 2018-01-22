Basant Panchami (बसंत पंचमी) — the name itself hints that Spring is knocking on the door. The auspicious day, which is also known as Vasant Panchami, is celebrated in India on the fifth day of Maagh, according to the Hindu calendar. This year it is being celebrated on January 22.

Hindus in many parts of the country worship Goddess Saraswati on this special day as the deity of knowledge and wisdom.

To observe the day, Hindus wake up in the morning, visit temples or bring clay idols of the goddess to home to offer her fruits alongside flowers, sweets and bhog. People also conduct the Saraswati Vandana to seek the goddess' divine blessings. Even books, pens and notebooks are worshipped in many places.

In West Bengal, people dress up in yellow to take part in the celebration as the colour is considered to be very holy for the occasion. The colour is also known as Basanti — the colour of Basant (Spring). It signifies prosperity, light, energy, and optimism.

In Punjab, Basant Panchami is known as the Festival of Kites.

To wish your family and friends on the Saraswati Puja, we have listed some messages, greetings and picture messages that you can share via WhatsApp or SMS.

Happy Basant Panchami!

Shubho Saraswati Puja!

May Goddess Saraswati Bless you with Knowledge and Wisdom.

On this auspicious day of Saraswati Puja, may you wear yellow and bloom like mustard fields; Fly kites and soar into the sky like them; Welcome the spring season and shed lethargy; And burn all the evils like Holika's pyre.

Spring Is In Air, Fresh Blossoms Everywhere. Sending You My Warm Greetings On The Auspicious Occasion Of Basant Panchami!

May the revered occasion of Basant Panchami, Bring the wealth of knowledge to you, May you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati, and all your wishes come true, Happy Basant Panchami.

May Goddess Saraswati, who is fair like the jasmine-coloured moon, and whose pure white garland is like frosty dew drops, who is adorned in radiant white attire, on whose beautiful arm rests the veena, and whose throne is a white lotus, who is surrounded and respected by the Gods, protect me, May you fully remove my lethargy, sluggishness, and ignorance.

May the occasion of Basant Panchami, Bring the wealth of knowledge to you, May you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati, and all your wishes come true.

May your life shine and dazzle with the lively colours of Vasant. May Goddess Saraswati bless you always with knowledge and wisdom??

OM AIM SARASWATYE NAMAH

Saraswati puja #BasantPanchami#बसंतपंचमी pic.twitter.com/TPeJu3e0J8 — P a l l a v i (@pallzie) January 22, 2018

May on the occasion of #BasantPanchami ( बसंत पंचमी) Goddess Saraswati bestow knowledge and wisdom upon us.

Wishing all a happy Saraswati Puja!#VasantPanchami #saraswatipuja #बसंतपंचमी pic.twitter.com/tIH6GyCc8W — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) January 22, 2018