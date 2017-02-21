On February 17, Goa-based National Institute of Oceanography said that the only live volcano in India -- in Andaman and Nicobar Islands that remained dormant for 150 years before 1991 -- is active again.

Ash and lava eruption seen at India's only live volcano

The volcano started to spit out ash and lava on January 23 and continues to remain active.

Here's all you need to know about it:

Situated about 140 km northeast from Port Blair, the island is the emergent summit of the volcano that rises from a depth of about 2,250 metres.

The uninhabited 3-km-wide island contains a roughly 2-km-wide caldera with 250-350 metres high walls.

The volcano first erupted back in 1787 when Strombolian eruptions formed a cinder cone near the centre of the caldera.

It erupted again in 1991 which lasted for up to six months causing considerable damage. Explosions at the vent occurred at intervals of several seconds, ejecting rock fragments and ash up to 50 metres into the air. The lava erupted covered the solidified lava from 1787.

Eruptions were again seen between 1994 and 1995 and again between 2005 and 2010. The later eruptions were due to the Sumatra earthquake of 9.3 magnitude in December 2004. On January 3, 2010, ash emissions reached a height of 1.5 km.

While an eruption occurred at Barren Island volcano on February 16, 2013, satellite images showed hotspots at Barren Island volcano commencing on March 18, 2015.

Since January 23, 2017, the volcano has been erupting in small episodes for about five to 10 minutes.