Barmy Army cricket fans wave shoes in defiance of security during test match

English cricket fans watching The Ashes in Melbourne had their own Im Spartacus moment after security reportedly asked a spectator to put his shoes back on.During the first day of the Boxing Day Test cricket match, a barefoot English man was asked by security at Melbourne Cricket Ground to put his footwear back on. In response, a section filled with members from the Barmy Army, English crickets fans who travelled to Australia, took off one of their shoes and began waving and chanting.