Two teenage sisters from Bareilly were set on fire by an unidentified attacker at their home during the early hours of Friday morning. The elder sister was 19 and sustained 95% burns while the younger one who is 17 suffered 60% burns.

Bareilly: Unknown miscreants set 2 sisters ablaze while they were sleeping; both admitted to hospital; Police say probe underway,FIR lodged pic.twitter.com/GnlEGwJzvm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 12, 2017

The younger one, who is a class IX student said that she was asleep under the mosquito net along with her sister at their house in Devraniya Jagir. According to her, the attacker had allegedly entered the room, poured petrol and set them alight.

The event happened so quickly that she was neither able to see the man's face nor could her save herself and her sister.

The family was alerted after the two girls started screaming in pain. By the time the family reached to rescue them, it was too late and they found the girls engulfed in flames.

The wounded girls were rushed to the district hospital where the authorities reportedly said that the elder sister was in a critical condition.

The senior superintendent of police Jogendra Kumar told Times of India that they were closely monitoring the situation and several teams are investigating the case.

A bottle of petrol and two mobile phones were recovered from the site. A few suspects have been marked as possible leads to this incident. The Nawabganj police station has registered an FIR under various sections of IPC.

This comes after the incident where a 17-year-old girl was murdered in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh by five boys. The girl was allegedly stalked by the groups for four months.

Two of the accused have been taken into custody while three others are absconding, according to ANI report.

Ballia(UP): Girl murdered allegedly by men who had been stalking her for several months. Two arrested, three absconding pic.twitter.com/WqfZJKg1YG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 9, 2017

The girl was on her way to school when these boys approached her to start a conversation. Reports say that when the girl refused to talk, the boys pushed her down and stabbed her multiple times and left her bleeding profusely.