Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao are set to entertain viewers this Friday with Bareilly Ki Barfi. The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari film is a light hearted movie, which has brought these three actors on the silver screen together for the first time.

The makers of the flick organised a special screening for the Bollywood celebs and they have only good words for it. They called it an entertaining and a must watch movie.

Bareilly Ki Barfi revolves around the love triangle of Kriti aka Bitti, Ayushmann and Rajkummar. The susheel guy (Rajkummar) is asked to transform himself to an ill-mannered loafer so that Kriti hates him and Ayushmann gets the love of his life.

According to celebs and critics, Kriti and Ayushmann look good together, but Rajkummar steals the show.

Meanwhile, all the three actors are busy promoting the movie. The good part is Bareilly Ki Barfi is a solo release and does not have to compete with too many films. The only other film doing well right now is Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which released last Friday and has been seeing a wonderful run at the box office.

Now let's check out the reviews by Bollywood celebrities:

Arjun Kapoor

Enjoyed #BareillyKiBarfi sweet simple funny & super performances all da best @ayushmannk @kritisanon @RajkummarRao @junochopra @abhayrchopra

Karan Johar

#BareillyKiBarfi is warm,funny and delightful...the performances are superb!! ! Dialogues have many laugh out loud crackling moments!

Fatima Sana Sheikh

Thoroughly enjoyed watching #bareilykibarfi! Everyone was so good! @RajkummarRao aap toh kaatil ho! Mazaa aa gaya! @Ashwinyiyer

Vicky Kaushal

#BareillyKiBarfi bahutey 'kadak' film! Laughed,clapped,thoroughly enjoyed @Ashwinyiyer Aap kamaal ho! Congratulations

Aur @ayushmannk @kritisanon @RajkummarRao @TripathiiPankaj aap sab ne toh 'baaja hi phod diya'! #BareillyKiBarfi

Jackky Bhagnani

Just saw #BareillyKiBarfi such a lovely film ! @kritisanon you were so good @RajkummarRao what timing my friend ! @ayushmannk bhai superb

A special shout out to my friends #abhaychopra and #kapilchopra. So so proud of you guys.all the best with #BareillyKiBarfi

Neha Dhupia

this one is sweeter than any barfi u ve ever had #BareillyKiBarfi is the sweetest film @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao @kritisanon u guys re fab!

Warda Khan Nadiadwala

Entertaining,engaging,5*. Performance & D'tion fully Baddass Babuaa #BareillyKiBarfi @kritisanon @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao @Ashwinyiyer

Aalim Hakim

Just saw the preview of #BareillyKiBarfi @kritisanon @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao you guys are riots in the film. A must watch at any cost

