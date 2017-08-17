Bareilly Ki Barfi starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao that opened in theatres on Friday, August 18, has received mixed reviews and ratings from audience across the globe.

It is a light-hearted comedy and is a love triangle between the three leads – Kriti aka Bitti, Ayushmann as Chirag Dubey and Rajkummar aka Pritam Vidrohi. The film is an adaptation of the French book, Ingredients of Love.

Bareilly Ki Barfi review roundup: Here's what Bollywood celebs and critics have to say about Kriti-Ayushmann's movie

The movie captures the lives of small-town people and their relationships. Bitti lives life on her own terms and dreams of becoming a famous dancer. While this is Kriti's first attempt to play a small-town girl, Ayushmann too is seen in a character with grey shades for the first time in his career.

Written by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, a lot of expectation is riding on the movie. The trailer and songs including Sweety Tera Drama and Twist Kamariya have created a huge buzz.

To add to this, Bareilly Ki Barfi is getting a solo release as Haseena Parkar, which was earlier supposed to clash with it at the box office, has been pushed to the next month. The only competitor that the comedy drama has at the box office is Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Check out some viewers' verdict on Bareilly Ki Barfi shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Ayushmann-Kriti-Rajkummar's movie review by the audience:

Aadi: "A simple film with a slice of life approach. #BareillyKiBarfi #FilmScreening #FirstHalf"

Aadi‏: "The film is slowly building up so d second half should be exceptional. #BareillyKiBarfi #FirstHalf #FilmScreening"