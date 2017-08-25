Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao, has remained steady at the Indian box office on its first week. In just seven days, the movie registered a decent amount at the domestic market.

The romantic comedy opened to a poor response minting Rs 2.42 crore on its opening day. However, its business escalated from the second day owing to the positive word of mouth publicity.

Bareilly Ki Barfi full HD movie leaked online; free download links shared on social media

Over the first weekend, the film collected Rs 11.5 crore at the domestic market. Its first week Indian box office collection now stands at Rs 18.72 crore nett. "#BareillyKiBarfi Fri 2.42 cr, Sat 3.95 cr, Sun 5.15 cr, Mon 1.90 cr, Tue 2 cr, Wed 1.65 cr, Thu 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 18.72 cr. India biz. #BKB, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The day-wise breakup of the Ayushmann-Kriti-Rajkummar starrer is as follows. Friday (Rs 2.42 crore), Saturday (Rs 3.95 crore), Sunday (Rs 5.15 crore), Monday (Rs 1.90 crore), Tuesday (Rs 2 crore), Wednesday (Rs 1.63 crore) and Thursday (Rs 1.65 crore).

Made on an average budget of Rs 27 crore, Bareilly Ki Barfi made a decent collection in its first week, but much depends on the second week, which will decide the film's lifetime business.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is a light-hearted comedy and a love triangle between the three leads – Kriti aka Bitti, Ayushmann as Chirag Dubey and Rajkummar aka Pritam Vidrohi. The film is an adaptation of French book Ingredients of Love.