The lender and four former executives have all been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, after a five year investigation into fundraising during the 2008 financial crisis. The charges centre around payments to Qatari investors, during Barclays £11.8bn ($14.9bn) fundraising to avoid being bailed out in 2008.
Barclays charged with conspiracy to commit fraud over 2008 financial crisis fundraising
- June 20, 2017 14:49 IST
