Barcelona or Real Madrid? Who will lift the La Liga title at the end of the season? That's the biggest question now as the Spanish league enters its business end.

With nine matches remaining for Barcelona, can the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez do something memorable that takes the title from the grasp of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Zinedine Zidane?

Well, that remains to be seen as Barca host Sevilla in a high-profile La Liga clash on Wednesday at the Camp Nou.

The league table at the moment looks like this:

Real Madrid are not only atop the La Liga but they also have one match in hand. Sevilla, the fourth placed team in the league at the moment, are definitely not an easy challenge for Barca.

The good news for the hosts is that superstar Messi is back after serving a one-match suspension, and the revered trio MSN (Messi Suarez Neymar) will don key roles in the Barcelona attacking line yet again. Defender Gerard Pique is also set for a return but Rafinha is ruled out with a knee injury.

Expected starting XI

Barcelona: ter Stegen; Mascherano, Umtiti, Pique; Roberto, Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar

Sevilla: Rico; Mariano, Pareja, Lenglet, Escudero; N'Zonzi; Sarabia, Nasri, Vazquez, Vitolo; Ben Yedder

Match schedule

Date: April 5

Time: 5:30 pm GMT (11 pm IST)

Venue: Camp Nou

Where to watch live

India: TV - Ten 1/HD. Live stream - SonyLiv.

UK: TV - Sky Sports 3/HD, Now TV. Live stream - Sky Go.

USA: TV - beIN Sports, fubo TV. Live streaming - beIN Sports Connect.

Spain: TV - beIN La Liga. Live streaming - beIN Sports Connect Espana.

Live score: Twitter.

Radio commentary: Radio Barca.