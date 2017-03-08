Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar will need to have one of their best games together on Wednesday if Barcelona are to stay in the Champions League this season. After falling 4-0 to PSG in the first leg, Barca have it all to do at the Camp Nou in the second leg of this last 16 match, with the pressure on the "MSN" attacking trio to inspire the home side to victory.

Can Barcelona pull off the comeback of all comebacks?

The positive for Barcelona going into this make-or-break game is that Luis Enrique doesn't have too many major injury problems to deal with, particularly in his forwardline, which, when on form, is without a doubt the best in the world.

Barcelona team news:

Enrique only has two players who will definitely miss from his first team -- Jeremy Mathieu and Aleix Vidal – with the rest of the squad ready to try and pull off what will be a miraculous comeback. Mathieu is out with a knee injury, while Vidal remains on the treatment table with an ankle problem.

Messi showed he means business by scoring two goals in the weekend win over Celta Vigo, with Neymar getting on the scoresheet as well. Barca need their midfield functioning like a well-oiled unit in order to allow the three forwards to do what they do best and it will be interesting to see if Enrique sticks to the 3-4-3 formation he employed against Celta.

PSG team news:

Thiago Motta, the former Barcelona midfielder, has been ruled out with a calf injury. Angel Di Maria, who inspired PSG's fantastic first leg win is a slight doubt with a muscular problem.

Unai Emery confirmed Motta's absence, while also insisting he will need his players on the pitch to be at a 100 percent to see off Barcelona.

"Thiago Motta will not play," Emery told reporters." For the others we'll see whether those who are doubtful are able to play. We need our players to be at 100 percent, or close to it, for this game."

Possible starting XI:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Mascherano, Pique, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar.

PSG: Trapp; Meunier, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Kurzawa; Verratti, Rabiot, Matuidi; Di Maria, Cavani, Lucas.