Former superstars from two of the biggest football sides in Europe -- Manchester United and FC Barcelona -- take to the field to play an exhibition match on Friday June 30. This is a two-legged affair.

Renowned Brazil stars Rivaldo, Ronaldinho will be looking forward to creating that magic again when they take to the Camp Nou, home of Barcelona.

The visitors though, who have the likes of still active defender Wes Brown and former Manchester United tank Ji-Sung Park, will do their very best to make a mark as well.

Proceeds from the match go to the Manchester United Foundation.

The second leg, scheduled for September 2, will take place at Manchester United's theatre of dreams, the Old Trafford.

1st leg match schedule

Date: June 30

Time: 6 pm BST (10:30 pm IST)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona.

Full squads

Barcelona legends

Goalkeepers: Jesus Angoy, Francisco Guzman Defenders: Patrik Andersson, Juliano Belletti, Lluis Carerras, Juan Carlos, Frederic Dehu, Edmilson, Miguel Angel Nadal Midfielders: Guillermo Amor, Edgar Davids, Andoni Goikoetxea, Ludovic Giuly, Gaizka Mendieta, Gica Popescu Simao Sabrosa Forwards: Quique Estebaranz, Santiago Ezquerro, Patrick Kluivert, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Julio Salinas. Coach: Jose Mari Bakero

Manchester United legends

Goalkeepers: Raimond van der Gouw, Kevin Pilkington Defenders: Clayton Blackmore, Wes Brown, Ronny Johnsen, Lee Martin, Mikael Silvestre Midfielders: Russell Beardsmore, Jesper Blomqvist, Bojan Djordjic, Ji-sung Park, Karel Poborsky, Alan Smith, Ben Thornley Forwards: Louis Saha, Danny Webber, Dwight Yorke. Coach: Andy Ritchie

Barca legends vs Man Utd legends: Where to watch

Live streaming: MUTV (United Kingdom)

MUTV app (Global)

Live score: Twitter.