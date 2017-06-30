Former superstars from two of the biggest football sides in Europe -- Manchester United and FC Barcelona -- take to the field to play an exhibition match on Friday June 30. This is a two-legged affair.
Renowned Brazil stars Rivaldo, Ronaldinho will be looking forward to creating that magic again when they take to the Camp Nou, home of Barcelona.
The visitors though, who have the likes of still active defender Wes Brown and former Manchester United tank Ji-Sung Park, will do their very best to make a mark as well.
Proceeds from the match go to the Manchester United Foundation.
The second leg, scheduled for September 2, will take place at Manchester United's theatre of dreams, the Old Trafford.
1st leg match schedule
Date: June 30
Time: 6 pm BST (10:30 pm IST)
Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona.
Full squads
Barcelona legends
Goalkeepers: Jesus Angoy, Francisco Guzman
Defenders: Patrik Andersson, Juliano Belletti, Lluis Carerras, Juan Carlos, Frederic Dehu, Edmilson, Miguel Angel Nadal
Midfielders: Guillermo Amor, Edgar Davids, Andoni Goikoetxea, Ludovic Giuly, Gaizka Mendieta, Gica Popescu Simao Sabrosa
Forwards: Quique Estebaranz, Santiago Ezquerro, Patrick Kluivert, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Julio Salinas.
Coach: Jose Mari Bakero
Manchester United legends
Goalkeepers: Raimond van der Gouw, Kevin Pilkington
Defenders: Clayton Blackmore, Wes Brown, Ronny Johnsen, Lee Martin, Mikael Silvestre
Midfielders: Russell Beardsmore, Jesper Blomqvist, Bojan Djordjic, Ji-sung Park, Karel Poborsky, Alan Smith, Ben Thornley
Forwards: Louis Saha, Danny Webber, Dwight Yorke.
Coach: Andy Ritchie
Barca legends vs Man Utd legends: Where to watch
Live streaming: MUTV (United Kingdom)
MUTV app (Global)
Live score: Twitter.