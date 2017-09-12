It is day 1 of the Champions League 2017-18, and fans have been waiting for the elite competition with patience after Real Madrid clinched the title last season. A number of top teams are going to feature on Tuesday in various parts of Europe, but the mega clash between Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou is the one a lot will be looking forward to.

Barcelona might have lost one of their superstars, Neymar, over the summer and the MSN have become a thing of the past, but they are still a side known for their fluid style, which can trouble any team in the world.

Despite lacking Neymar, who has been replaced by Ousamene Dembele, Barcelona will be keen to show their class against Serie A giants, Juventus.

Barcelona will be plotting revenge as it was Juventus, who showed the Spanish team the exit doors last season. The La Liga side will have to depend on Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi for goals, and the duo will be eager to net goals early into the competition. Barcelona new manager Ernesto Valverde knows about the threat Juventus can pose.

"Juve are a very powerful team and no one needs reminding how they knocked Barcelona out last season. They are strong at bringing the ball out and are excellent at pressing high up the pitch. When their attacking players connect, they really know how to create danger. This is a game between two of the most powerful teams in Europe," Champions League official website quoted the manager as saying.

Juventus, like Barcelona, have an impressive attacking line-up, comprising stars like Douglas Costa, Gonzalo Higuain and Paolo Dybala. All these players have a terrific record of finding the back of the net, and Barcelona defence, with Pique being an experienced campaigner, will need to stand firm against this quality attackers. Juve manager Massimilano Allegri hopes to see a great game on football in Spain.

"Tomorrow will be a great game of football. I say that in football each season is different to the one before. The season is going to be long, and we have to take it step by step. We're not at our optimum physical state yet as we're just starting," said Allegri.

Though both teams look superb in their attack, Barcelona and Juve defenders have a long night ahead of them. Overall, the fans could be well-entertained with an attacking display from both teams.

Where to watch live

Barcelona vs Juventus clash is scheduled for 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST, 2:45 pm ET. Here is the TV and live streaming options.

TV Listings and live streaming

India: TV: Sony Ten 2. Live streaming: Sony Liv.

Spain: TV3, Movistar+

Italy: Premium Sport HD

UK: TV: BT Sport Extra. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport.

USA: TV: Fox Sports 2 USA. Live streaming: Fox Soccer 2 Go.

Middle East: TV: beIN Sports. Live streaming: beIN Sports connect.