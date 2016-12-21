La Liga giants Barcelona may not be having a great domestic season this time around and they may be falling down the order in the Spanish league points table at the moment, thanks to the sensational run of form from arch-rivals Real Madrid. The Catalan side still can get back up. They just need that momentum and that's it.

Luis Enrique's men are back to take on Spanish second division side Hercules in the second leg of the Copa del Rey 2016-17 on Wednesday. After the Catalan giants were held 1-1 in the first leg, it is now their turn to post a massive win over Hercules at the Camp Nou. Surely, that remains the target!

Unfortunately, the revered MSN (Messi, Suarez, Neymar) as well as defender Gerard Pique will not be a part of the match as they are on a holiday. However, there are enough players from Barca who can wreak havoc. Arda Turan, Denis Suarez and Rafinha could be set for an appearance, as well as the veteran Andres Iniesta.

Expected starting XI

Barcelona: Cillessen; Vidal, Mascherano, Umtiti, Digne; Gomes, Rakitic, Denis; Rafinha, Alcácer, Arda.

Hércules: Ivan Buigues, Dalmau, Inglés, Bueso, Peña; Checa, Omgba, Salinas, Gaspar, Chechu Flores; Mainz.

Schedule

Barcelona vs Hercules is set to kick off at 9 p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET, 2.30 a.m. IST [Thursday]) on December 21.

Where to watch live

Live streaming: La Liga TV Copa on pay per view (UK), beIN Sports Connect (USA).

TV: Gol (Spain), beIN Sports (USA).

Radio commentary: Radio Barca.

Live score: Twitter