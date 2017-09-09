barcelona
(FromL) Barcelona's French defender Samuel Umtiti, Barcelona's French defender Lucas Digne, Barcelona's french forward Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi play with a ball during a training session at the Sports Center FC Barcelona Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, near Barcelona on September 8, 2017, on the eve of the Spanish League match FC Barcelona vs RCD Espanyol.LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty

Barcelona have two out of two wins in this new season of the La Liga. Can they capitalise on this early on? As Real Madrid take on Levante in an early kick off this Saturday, Barca eye their third consecutive win in the Spanish league...against Espanyol.

The historical Catalan derby is back, with a bang though? That remains to be seen at the end of the match.

Barca have a stunning fixture coming up in just a few days' time as they go head-to-head with Juventus in their UEFA Champions League 2017-18 opener on Tuesday. Therefore, you can expect Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde to make a few team changes here and there, in order to keep the players fresh for the mouthwatering European showdown.

The players have returned from their international sojourn and the player who grabs most of the eyeballs, Lionel Messi, for one, is not happy. Argentina were pitiful in the couple of their international fixtures during the break and the disappointment from Messi is palpable.

Question now is whether the little magician will keep that at bay for now and turn his attention to doing the best once again with Barcelona.

Barca vs Espanyol: Match schedule

  • Date: September 9
  • Time: 8:45 pm local time, 7:45 pm BST, 12:15 am IST - Sunday
  • Venue: Camp Nou

Where to watch live

Country TV channel(s) Live stream
INDIA Sony Ten 2/HD Sony Liv
UK Sky Sports, Now TV Sky Go
USA beIN Sports, fubo TV beIN Sports Connect
SPAIN beIN La Liga beIN Sports Connect Espana 
ARGENTINA ESPN2 ESPN Play

Radio commentary: Radio Barca