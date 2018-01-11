La Liga giants FC Barcelona enter their second leg Copa del Rey match against Celta Vigo on Thursday January 11 at the back of a 1-1 draw from the first leg. The Catalan giants may be the favourites to win this second leg match at home, but to be honest, Barca cannot take their opposition lightly.

First things first, is Philippe Coutinho available for the match? No, the former Liverpool star still has a hamstring knock and that is set to keep him out for some more matches.

Star trio Messi, Suarez and Iniesta were rested for the first leg match but Barca coach Ernesto Valverde is not expected to keep them out of the match on Thursday.

Ousmane Dembele, having completed his recovery from injury, is certain to play a part in the match but defender Samuel Umtiti and forward Paco Alcacer remain sidelined.

Expected starting 11

Barcelona: Cillessen; Roberto, Piqué, Mascherano, Alba; Dembélé, Busquets, Paulinho, Iniesta; Messi, Suárez.

Celta Vigo: Sergio; Mallo, Gómez, Fontàs, Jonny; Wass, Lobotka, Jozabed, Sisto; Aspas, Gómez.

Match schedule

Date: January 11

Time: 8:30 pm GMT, 2 am IST - Friday

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

TV listings: Not available (India, UK), beIN Sports, fuboTV (USA), Gol TV (Spain)

Live stream: beIN Sports Connect (USA)

Live scores: Twitter (worldwide)