Barcelona have a slender 2-1 advantage against Spanish heavyweight Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey 2016-17 semi final clash on Tuesday. It was Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez who scored in the first leg at the Vicente Calderon last week, can they shine again for the defending champions?

While Messi and Suarez are available for the hosts on Tuesday, Neymar is suspended. Will that come as a major worry for Barcelona? It definitely remains to be seen.

For Atletico Madrid, it is Gabi who misses out due to suspension.

Both sides are coming into this midweek fixture at the back of respective victories at the La Liga last weekend -- While Barca recorded a 3-0 win against Athletic Bilbao, Atletico Madrid bagged a 2-0 win against Leganes.

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has said in the pre-match presser that it is the away side who are in all sorts of pressure as they have a greater task than the home side to make it to the Copa del Rey 2016-17 final.

"They [Atletico] need to win and score at least twice, so we may see an Atletico who take more risks. My players are experts in big games," Enrique was quoted as saying by BBC.

Expected starting XI

Barcelona: Cillessen; Roberto, Mascherano, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Gomes; Messi, Suarez, Arda.

Atletico Madrid: Moya; Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Filipe; Saul, Gabi; Koke, Carrasco; Torres, Griezmann.

Match schedule

Date: February 7

Time: 8 pm GMT (1:30 am IST [Wednesday])

Venue: Camp Nou

Where to watch live

India: No telecast

UK: No telecast

USA: TV - beIN Sports, fubo TV. Live streaming - beIN Sports Connect, go90

Spain: Gol TV.

Live score: Twitter.

Radio commentary: Radio Barca.