Luis Suarez will miss the final of the Copa Del Rey for Barcelona, but it was his goal that proved to be crucial in helping his side knock Atletico Madrid out in a pulsating semifinal second leg at the Camp Nou.

Suarez scored the opening goal of the match in the 43rd minute, and while he was given a red card for a second bookable offence later on, that goal proved to be enough to see Barca through to the final. The second leg ended 1-1, with Barcelona edging Atletico 3-2 on aggregate.

Before the Suarez red card drama, the referee also sent off Barcelona's Sergio Roberto and Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco, in a game, which also saw Kevin Gameiro score a late goal and miss a penalty, Antoine Griezmann have a goal chalked off incorrectly and Lionel Messi hit the woodwork.

"It's been a tough process and all our opponents have caused us problems," Barcelona manager Luis Enrique said.

"The team knew how to soak up pressure and the fan as well. We had a bit of luck, but we deserve to be in the final over the two legs of the semifinal."

Coming off a 2-1 win at the Vicente Calderon, Barcelona were in the driver's seat going into the second leg, with the Suarez goal, just before halftime, when he latched onto a rebound off a Messi shot that was saved, only enhancing that feeling.

However, the tie might have turned out differently had Gameiro been able to convert his spotkick or Griezmann been allowed to celebrate his goal, instead of incorrectly being ruled offside.

While the match ended up being tense for Barcelona in the final moments when Gameiro struck, the defending champions held on and they will now face either Celta Vigo or Alaves in the final of the King's Cup.

"We're deserved finalists, very deserved. It was a very tough job," Suarez was quoted as saying by the club's official website.

"We suffered until the last minute. These types of games always make you suffer. It was a semifinal and we had to play it in the best way we could."

